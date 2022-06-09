UrduPoint.com

Arts Council Organises "Hansti Gaati Shaam"

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2022 | 09:47 PM

The Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi's Artists Liaison Committee organised a humorous and lyrical "Hansti Gaati Shaam" in Auditorium-I here, to put smiles on sad faces

The programme was moderated by Noman Khan, while President ACP Muhammad Ahmad Shah and Chairman Artists Liaison Committee (ALC) Iqbal Latif also spoke on the occasion.

While expressing his gratitude to Chairman ALC for successfully organising the programme, President ACP Ahmad Shah said Iqbal Latif had a unique experience of presenting humor and ghazal together.

Whereas, Dr Alia Imam on the occasion said, "Artists are our great asset that we must protect".

The programme included performances by Arts Council Music academy's singers Mustafa Jan Baloch, Sameer Hamza and Noman Khan, besides Syed Nusrat Ali, Syed Zameer Jafari, while Salman Alvi performed a ghazal.

Meanwhile, Ali Hassan and Irfan Malik's brilliant and unique humorous performances made people laugh and Zafar Ramay enthralled the audience with his melodic voice.

