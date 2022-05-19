Arts Council organizes condolence meeting

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi held a condolence meeting in the memory of senior music teachers Idrees Hussain Jafari, Ghiasuddin Afsar, and ghazal singer Feroz Akhtar at the Arts Council here on Thursday

According to a statement, President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah paid tribute to the late artists and said that the Arts Council belonged to the artists.

He further added, "Nothing can take the place of classical music; it has its own niche. We have provided the artists a homely atmosphere, and the Arts Council stands with the bereaved families."Muhammad Ali, Mazhar Umrao Bundo Khan, Wasim Feroze, Akhlaq Bashir, Iqbal Latif, Bashir Khan Saduzai, Salman Alvi, Faisal Nadeem, Vicky, Abdul Basit spoke on the occasion, while Noman Khan moderated the condolence meeting.