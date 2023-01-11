Arts Council organizes dance workshop by classical dancer "Suhaee Abro"

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a "Dance Workshop" at Studio II for classical and contemporary dance enthusiasts

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a "Dance Workshop" at Studio II for classical and contemporary dance enthusiasts.

The trainer of the dance workshop was renowned classical dancer "Suhaee Abro ".

Suhaee Abro taught the participants of the workshop the basic rhymes and Techniques related to classical and contemporary dance.

A large number of young people participated in the workshop.

On this occasion, the teachers of Dance academy of Arts Council Karachi Mani Chao and Abdul Ghani were also present.

It should be noted that new admission in dance classes are being started again in Arts Council Karachi.

The admission date of to dance and theater classes has been extended till January 17.