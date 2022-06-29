Arts Council organizes evening with poet Ahmed Hussain Mujahid

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized an evening with famous poet and writer Ahmad Hussain Mujahid, presided over by Anwar Shaoor at Haseena Moin Hall.

Ahmed Hussain Mujahid, Abdul Rehman Momin, Dr. Salman Sarwat, Ahmed Salman, Hameedullah Jadoon, Sehar Ali, Ambreen Haseeb Amber, Sehar Tab Romani, Dr. Rukhsana Saba, Ajmal Siraj, and Salman Siddiqui recited lyrics, and poems, said a statement on Wednesday.

Expressing his views, Ahmad Hussain Mujahid said that blessings have their own concept.

He said that this hall of Karachi Arts Council and this building is a very tall minaret as the light of which is read all over Pakistan, but wherever urdu is written, the light of this building reaches as far as this light reaches.

In the end, Nadeem Zafar Executive Director of Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi presented a gift of flowers to Ahmed Hussain Mujahid.

Aqeel Khan presented a portrait to Ahmed Hussain Mujahid.