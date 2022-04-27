Arts Council organizes Iftar-dinner in honor of journalists

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi has organized Iftar-dinner in honor of journalists at June Elia Lawn.

President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah along with members of the governing body welcomed the journalists and thanked them for attending the Iftar, said a statement.

He also thanked the Provincial Minister for Culture and education Syed Sardar Ali Shah for attending iftar.

Vice President Munawar Saeed, Secretary Ejaz Farooqi, Dr. Qasim Soomro, Taj Haider, Director of Arts Council Nadeem Zafar Siddiqui, Joint Secretary Asjad Bukhari and other notables also attended the Iftar dinner.