Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized the launching ceremony of Azad Iqbal's poetry collection "Danaye Raaz" at Hasina Moin Hall here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized the launching ceremony of Azad Iqbal's poetry collection "Danaye Raaz" at Hasina Moin Hall here on Friday.

Noted writer Prof. Sehar Ansari chaired the event, said a statement.

On this occasion, Prof. Sehar Ansari said in his presidential address said"Today is a very happy day.

Not only in Pakistan but also abroad it is very important, "Danaye Raaz" is a very good book, the way Azad Iqbal wrote poetry in it is visible."Azad Iqbal in his speech said"There is no doubt that the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi is an admirable institution for keeping the scientific and literary atmosphere fragrant.""Today is going to be a very important and memorable day for me," he said.