Arts Council organizes Mehfil-e-Milad

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi on Tuesday organized Mehfil-e-Milad un Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) to pay respect and homage to the Holy Prophet (P.B.U.H) at the Haseena Moin Hall, here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi on Tuesday organized Mehfil-e-Milad un Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) to pay respect and homage to the Holy Prophet (P.B.U.H) at the Haseena Moin Hall, here.

The event was attended by a sizeable gathering of ladies and moderated by chairperson of the Electronic Media Committee of ACP Nusrat Harris, said a statement.

The event featured recitation from the Holy Quran as well as a recital of several Naats by Sara Moin, Sadia Raza, Sameena Kamal, Noreen Afzal, Almas Nayab, Nayla Simi, Tabassum Warsi, and Sana Ali.

In the ceremony prominent scholar, Farhana Owais narrated the salient events from the life and teachings of the Prophet (P.B.U.H).