KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a Mushaira to promote poetry and encourage young poets at Gul Rang Hall here on Tuesday.

Renowned poet Sabin Saif presided over the event while Dr. Alia Imam was the special guest.

The young poets presented their poetry and received appreciation from the audience and the poets.