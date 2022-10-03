UrduPoint.com

Arts Council Organizes Musical Concert To Help Flood Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 03, 2022 | 07:05 PM

A grand musical concert was organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi to help flood victims at the Karachi Gymkhana

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :A grand musical concert was organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi to help flood victims at the Karachi Gymkhana.

Singers Asim Azhar, Young Stunners, Aima Baig, Natasha Baig, Ramees, and Jambrooz Band forced the participants to dance with their performances, said a statement on Monday.

A large number of people from Karachi participated in the concert.

Arts Council Karachi President Muhammad Ahmad Shah and various personalities from different walks of life also enjoyed.

Talking to media on this occasion, famous singer Asim Azhar said that the Arts Council Karachi has taken a wonderful step to help the flood victims, in which the artist community is fully supporting them.

It should be noted that all the income collected from the concert will be collected in the flood relief fund established by the Arts Council Karachi to help the flood victims.

