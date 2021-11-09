Arts Council organizes tableau, speech competition on Iqbal day

In connection with Iqbal Day, Rawalpindi Arts Council arranged tableau, Kalam Iqbal and speech competitions here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :In connection with Iqbal Day, Rawalpindi Arts Council arranged tableau, Kalam Iqbal and speech competitions here on Tuesday.

Speaking on occasion, Resident Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that "we can make Pakistan greater by following the intellectual thinking of Allama Iqbal." Paying rich tribute to Allama Iqbal, he said that the thoughts of the great poet were guidance for Muslims because he always tried to awake them from a sound slumber.

Iqbal's poetry and philosophy were read and understood in every part of the world, he added.

Waqar Ahmad further said that Iqbal's thoughts on sectarianism, ideological extremism, and new collective groups were still a beacon for us.

In Kalam-e-Iqbal's competitions, Rida's took the first position, while Maryam Bibi's and Ayesha's took second and third positions.

Meanwhile, the children of Future Foundation school bagged the first position in the tableau competition, while Dar-Us-Salam and Umbreen School came second and third in the tableau competition.

Similarly, Ajwa won the first position in the speech competitions, Azka Kaleem and Rehab Bibi won second and third positions. Prof. Baqir Wasim Qazi, Prof. Dr Muhammad Nafees, Prof. Jalil Akhtar Satti and Prof. Muhammad Azam performed the duties of judges.

Many students participated in the competitions while a short play message of Dr Allama Iqbal was aired on occasion.