UrduPoint.com

Arts Council Organizes Tableau, Speech Competition On Iqbal Day

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 07:29 PM

Arts Council organizes tableau, speech competition on Iqbal day

In connection with Iqbal Day, Rawalpindi Arts Council arranged tableau, Kalam Iqbal and speech competitions here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :In connection with Iqbal Day, Rawalpindi Arts Council arranged tableau, Kalam Iqbal and speech competitions here on Tuesday.

Speaking on occasion, Resident Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that "we can make Pakistan greater by following the intellectual thinking of Allama Iqbal." Paying rich tribute to Allama Iqbal, he said that the thoughts of the great poet were guidance for Muslims because he always tried to awake them from a sound slumber.

Iqbal's poetry and philosophy were read and understood in every part of the world, he added.

Waqar Ahmad further said that Iqbal's thoughts on sectarianism, ideological extremism, and new collective groups were still a beacon for us.

In Kalam-e-Iqbal's competitions, Rida's took the first position, while Maryam Bibi's and Ayesha's took second and third positions.

Meanwhile, the children of Future Foundation school bagged the first position in the tableau competition, while Dar-Us-Salam and Umbreen School came second and third in the tableau competition.

Similarly, Ajwa won the first position in the speech competitions, Azka Kaleem and Rehab Bibi won second and third positions. Prof. Baqir Wasim Qazi, Prof. Dr Muhammad Nafees, Prof. Jalil Akhtar Satti and Prof. Muhammad Azam performed the duties of judges.

Many students participated in the competitions while a short play message of Dr Allama Iqbal was aired on occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Rawalpindi Rida Muslim From

Recent Stories

Gomal University holds ceremony to commemorate Iqb ..

Gomal University holds ceremony to commemorate Iqbal day

2 minutes ago
 Annual general body meeting of DOWA held in Khyber ..

Annual general body meeting of DOWA held in Khyber Medical University Peshawar

2 minutes ago
 Erdogan Says Turkey Eyeing Domestic Gas Production ..

Erdogan Says Turkey Eyeing Domestic Gas Production in by 2023

2 minutes ago
 South Korean Opposition Leader Set to Intensify Wo ..

South Korean Opposition Leader Set to Intensify Work on Japan Issues - Reports

2 minutes ago
 DC finalized arrangements for anti-measles campaig ..

DC finalized arrangements for anti-measles campaign

12 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for strict enfo ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for strict enforcement of anti-dengue plan

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.