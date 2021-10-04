Arts Council organizes workshop for arts students

Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi organized a workshop for the students of performing arts, conducted by Veteran artist Sarmad Sehbai

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi organized a workshop for the students of performing arts, conducted by Veteran artist Sarmad Sehbai.

Responding to the queries of the participants, Sehbai said that the theatre is a social activity, academically theatre is the pillar but practically films and theatre are not really different, they are similar.

He said that content is incomplete without the directions, angles, music, lights and wardrobe.

Speaking about popular art Sehbai said, "Writing original content is not easy, Every act of creativity is a revolution, It's up to you whether you want to do something creative or more towards popular art.

He also presented his poetry & gained praise.

Concluding the event President Arts Council M.Ahmed Shah, Joint Secretary of the council Asjad Bukhari and Principal of ACIAC Shahid presented the bouquet to Sarmad Sehbai.

It should be noted that Sehbai is one of the most theatre film directors and also a great poet.

His dramas Naya qanoon, Toba Tek Singh & gained the highest popularity, and his film "Mah-e-Mir" was nominated at foreign language academy awards in 2016.