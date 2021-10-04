UrduPoint.com

Arts Council Organizes Workshop For Arts Students

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 08:51 PM

Arts Council organizes workshop for arts students

Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi organized a workshop for the students of performing arts, conducted by Veteran artist Sarmad Sehbai

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi organized a workshop for the students of performing arts, conducted by Veteran artist Sarmad Sehbai.

Responding to the queries of the participants, Sehbai said that the theatre is a social activity, academically theatre is the pillar but practically films and theatre are not really different, they are similar.

He said that content is incomplete without the directions, angles, music, lights and wardrobe.

Speaking about popular art Sehbai said, "Writing original content is not easy, Every act of creativity is a revolution, It's up to you whether you want to do something creative or more towards popular art.

He also presented his poetry & gained praise.

Concluding the event President Arts Council M.Ahmed Shah, Joint Secretary of the council Asjad Bukhari and Principal of ACIAC Shahid presented the bouquet to Sarmad Sehbai.

It should be noted that Sehbai is one of the most theatre film directors and also a great poet.

His dramas Naya qanoon, Toba Tek Singh & gained the highest popularity, and his film "Mah-e-Mir" was nominated at foreign language academy awards in 2016.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Film And Movies Music Toba Tek Singh Sarmad Sehbai 2016 Oscar Event

Recent Stories

One Thread of Nord Stream 2 Ready for Operation - ..

One Thread of Nord Stream 2 Ready for Operation - Danish Energy Agency

1 minute ago
 Journalist Mozheiko Detained in Belarus, Not in Ru ..

Journalist Mozheiko Detained in Belarus, Not in Russia - Interior Ministry

1 minute ago
 Govt to probe people in Pandora Papers: Dr Shahbaz ..

Govt to probe people in Pandora Papers: Dr Shahbaz Gill

1 minute ago
 Admin dept wins NEPRA Inter-Departmental Futsal To ..

Admin dept wins NEPRA Inter-Departmental Futsal Tournament

8 minutes ago
 DC urges Ulema to play their role for maintaining ..

DC urges Ulema to play their role for maintaining peace

8 minutes ago
 Oil prices surge higher as equities unfazed

Oil prices surge higher as equities unfazed

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.