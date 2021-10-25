Arts Council pays homage to M. Ali Shah

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Arts Council Karachi organized an event to pay tribute to founder of Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum (PFF) Muhammad Ali Shah at the Jaun Elia Lawn here on Monday.

Social activist Faisal Edhi, Mehran Shah, Nasir Mansoor, Gul Hassan Kalmati, Yasmeen Shah, Mehnaz Rehman, Abdul Khaliq Junejo, Dr. Ali Arsalan, Fatima Majeed, Nuzhat, and Karamat Ali expressed their views on the occasion, said a statement.

Addressing the event Faisal Edhi said he is saddened over the death of Muhammad Ali Shah. The way he worked for the Fishermen community will never be forgotten, he said. He said that the Fishermen community is the oldest but their problems are the same which need attention.

Mehnaz Rehman, resident director of Aurat Foundation and a women's rights activist said that M. Ali Shah has always fought for the rights of fishermen, his wife also accompanied him, and their Names will always be in history.

Gul Hassan Kalmati said that his relationship with Muhammad Ali Shah was very old. The deceased took the Fisher Folk Forum to new heights and stood firm, he added.

Daughter of M.Ali Shah Yasmeen Shah was also present on the occasion she said it's difficult to speak about her parents.

She said her mother decided to get out of the house after her father went to jail during the struggle for fishermen. The way her mother supported her father in this movement is unparalleled and she is proud to be their daughter, she said.

Son of M.Ali Shah, Mehran Shah in his concluding remarks thanked the Arts Council Karachi, civil society, and fishermen community, and said that it is a great pleasure to hear about the struggle of his father for the rights of the fisherman community.

Including Dr. Ali Arsalan, Fatima Majeed, Abdul Khaliq Junejo, Karamat and others also addressed the gathering.