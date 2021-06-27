UrduPoint.com
Arts Council Pays Tribute To Poet Naseer Turabi

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 04:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) –Karachi paid tributes to Pakistan famous poet Naseer Turabi here at Joshmalihaabadi library.

Senior litterateur joined the event and spoke about Turabi's personality and accomplishment virtually and physically, moderated by Shakeel Khan.

Expressing his views online, Dr. Khursheed Abdullah said "Naseer Turabi is still alive in our hearts, his friendship was unparalleled he achieved great things in his lives." On the occasion, Firasat presented his thesis on Naseer Turabi, said a communique on Sunday.

Turabi's son Rashid was also present virtually in the event.

Paying gratitude to the Arts Council, he said "I could not gather the courage to speak about my father. He taught us to respect elders. There was nothing worldly in his desires." Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Shahida Hassan from Canada said that Turabi's death was no less than a shock.

Poet Basir Kazmi also joined the event virtually, recalling Turabi's old days he said that he was at the forefront of Karachi poetry in his youth. There is no precedent for his love.

Dr. Fatima Hassan read the article 'Naseer Turabi ki Shayri or Shayrat'.

