Arts council plans month-long celebrations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad division issued a schedule of different celebrations for next one month, here on Friday.

According to Director Arts Council Muhammad Awais, a mushaira will be arranged in reference to Youm-e-Iqbal on Nov 25. Two-day Faisalabad Literary Festival will be organised on Nov 29-30.

Sufi night will be held on 1st of December in which famous singer (Qawal) Ejaz Sher Ali will perform.

An art exhibition will be held on December 3-4. The faculty of The University of Faisalabad will display their paintings. A stage drama will be presented on December 6, while Sham-e-Ghazal, Youm-e-Qaid, musical show for minorities will also be part of the month-long functions.