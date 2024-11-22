Open Menu

Arts Council Plans Month-long Celebrations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2024 | 06:51 PM

Arts council plans month-long celebrations

The Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad division issued a schedule of different celebrations for next one month, here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad division issued a schedule of different celebrations for next one month, here on Friday.

According to Director Arts Council Muhammad Awais, a mushaira will be arranged in reference to Youm-e-Iqbal on Nov 25. Two-day Faisalabad Literary Festival will be organised on Nov 29-30.

Sufi night will be held on 1st of December in which famous singer (Qawal) Ejaz Sher Ali will perform.

An art exhibition will be held on December 3-4. The faculty of The University of Faisalabad will display their paintings. A stage drama will be presented on December 6, while Sham-e-Ghazal, Youm-e-Qaid, musical show for minorities will also be part of the month-long functions.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Punjab December

Recent Stories

8 vehicles impounded, 39 challaned over polluting ..

8 vehicles impounded, 39 challaned over polluting environment

4 minutes ago
 10 outlaws arrested; weapons, drugs recovered

10 outlaws arrested; weapons, drugs recovered

4 minutes ago
 PESSI approves various projects for workers in Pun ..

PESSI approves various projects for workers in Punjab

14 minutes ago
 Ahmad, Bilal bag boys' doubles title of World Jr T ..

Ahmad, Bilal bag boys' doubles title of World Jr Tennis Championship

14 minutes ago
 Azhar Ali to head PCB's Youth Development programm ..

Azhar Ali to head PCB's Youth Development programme

9 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 20 paisa against USD

Rupee gains 20 paisa against USD

9 minutes ago
COP29 draft deal proposes rich nations give $250 b ..

COP29 draft deal proposes rich nations give $250 bn in climate finance

9 minutes ago
 COP29 draft proposes rich nations pay $250 bn a ye ..

COP29 draft proposes rich nations pay $250 bn a year in climate finance

9 minutes ago
 SCCI, Istanbul restaurant sign MoU to facilitate b ..

SCCI, Istanbul restaurant sign MoU to facilitate business community

5 minutes ago
 Margalla Viewpoint master plan approved: IWMB

Margalla Viewpoint master plan approved: IWMB

5 minutes ago
 Eurozone business activity contracts in November

Eurozone business activity contracts in November

5 minutes ago
 Hamza Shahbaz likely to be assigned key role in fe ..

Hamza Shahbaz likely to be assigned key role in federal govt

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan