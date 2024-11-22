Arts Council Plans Month-long Celebrations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2024 | 06:51 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad division issued a schedule of different celebrations for next one month, here on Friday.
According to Director Arts Council Muhammad Awais, a mushaira will be arranged in reference to Youm-e-Iqbal on Nov 25. Two-day Faisalabad Literary Festival will be organised on Nov 29-30.
Sufi night will be held on 1st of December in which famous singer (Qawal) Ejaz Sher Ali will perform.
An art exhibition will be held on December 3-4. The faculty of The University of Faisalabad will display their paintings. A stage drama will be presented on December 6, while Sham-e-Ghazal, Youm-e-Qaid, musical show for minorities will also be part of the month-long functions.
