Arts Council played a vital role to promote cultural activities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :To promote cultural heritage in Punjab, the Punjab Culture Department crossed several milestones in the last three years.

This was stated by the Director Punjab Arts Council (PAC) Dr Waqar Ahmed here Thursday.

He said that more than five hundred programs related to fine arts, literature, music and drama had been arranged at PAC despite the corona pandemic.

He said the Federal and provincial governments were encouraging the youth in every possible way while thousands of youth were allowed to express their art through the Punjab Talent Hunt program.

" Singing, musical instruments, poetry, fiction writing, painting, short film, and handicraft competitions were held the said period in which millions of cash prizes were given at district, divisional and provincial levels",he added.

Dr Waqar informed that children entitled to the prizes were specially invited to the Chief Minister's House in which Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar awarded special prizes to them.

He said the Punjab Chief Minister had introduced several welfare schemes for the artists of Punjab and around 1500 artists were taking benefit from these schemes in the province which showed his love for arts and culture.

Dr Waqar said that financial assistance had also been provided to hundreds of artists due to the closure of events because of the Corona epidemic under the CM programme.

He said that the Punjab government had also approved establishing Arts Councils at Kasur, Nankana Sahib and Taunsa Sharif while construction of arts councils at Bhakkar and Sheikhupura was in final stages.

Dr Waqar said that thousands of students who got training at Arts Council Rawalpindi were playing a significant role in all walks of life.