Arts Council releases national song in connection with Independence Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Arts Council Karachi has released a national song "Zindagi hai Pakistan" on the occasion of Independence day.

Talking to media ACP President Mohammad Ahmed Shah said that from Skardu to Karachi each and every citizen of this country observe the day of independence with patriotism.

This year Arts Council Karachi has come up with a unique way of celebrations, we are releasing a national song which is written by Sabir Zafar, Music by Wajid Saeed and directed by phenomenal Director Sohail Javed.

Secertary Arts Council Aijaz Farooqi, Sohail Javed and others also spoke on the occasion.