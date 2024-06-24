Arts Council Requests Sealing Two Theatres
Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2024 | 06:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The Punjab Council of the Arts on Monday requested the Faisalabad and Chiniot deputy commissioners to seal two commercial theatres for the violation of the code of conduct.
According to official sources, teams of the arts council during an inspection found the violation of the code of conduct and immoral activities during a stage play at Minerva Gold Theater Faisalabad and Neelam Theater, Chiniot. The team also observed that Neelam Theater, Chiniot, was operating without a licence.
