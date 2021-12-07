Arts Council role in culture promotion lauded

Sindh Minister for Culture and Education Syed Sardar Ali Shah Tuesday said Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi was playing key role in promoting art and culture under the leadership of President ACP Muhammad Ahmad Shah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Culture and education Syed Sardar Ali Shah Tuesday said Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi was playing key role in promoting art and culture under the leadership of President ACP Muhammad Ahmad Shah.

He was speaking at the inauguration of thesis display of the students of Arts Council Institute of Arts and Crafts (ACIAC) here.

Minister for Culture and Education Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi President Muhammad Ahmad Shah, others visited various stalls and appreciated the hard work of the students.

The thesis displays showcased the fine arts and textile designing works of the students of ACIAC.

The minister said that the ACP Karachi has transformed this institute and we will do our best to make this art school a university in the future.

He said we were in dire need to promote art and culture in the society and it seems good that our young generation was taking keen interest in fine arts. We will do whatever services needed to turn this art school into a university, he added.

Sardar Ali Shah also visited the library. Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi President Muhammad Ahmad Shah, Dr. Fatima Hassan, Bashir Khan Saduzai and Shakeel Khan were also present on the occasion.

Thesis display will be held for three days at the Arts Council's art gallery.