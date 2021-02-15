UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arts Council Sahiwal Announces Punjab Talent Hunt Competitions' Schedule

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

Arts Council Sahiwal announces Punjab Talent Hunt competitions' schedule

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :-:Punjab Council of The Arts Sahiwal Division has announced the schedule for Punjab Talent Hunt competitions to be held at district, divisional and provincial levels for providing an opportunity to the youth to refine their talent in different fields.

Aspirants from 15 to 35 years of age can get themselves registered with the Sahiwal Arts Council by February 22 in seven different categories which include: musical instruments, poetry, story writing, painting, singing, handicrafts and short film-making, said director Sahiwal Division Dr Syed Riaz Hamdani here on Monday.

In order to ensure the participation of youth in the competitions, he said that cash prizes would be awarded to the first three position holders of each category at district and divisional levels.

According to the schedule, district level competitions would be held on February 24 in Pakpattan; on February 26 at MC Hall Okara and Okara Arts Council; and on March 1 at Sahiwal Medical College at 10:00 am.

The first position holders of each category of these competitions would contest in divisional competitions at Divisional Public school Sahiwal on March 6.

The grand finale at provincial level would be held at Open Air Theater from March 19 to 21, 2021.

Syed Riaz Hamdani said the first three position holders of each category at district level would be awarded cash prizes of Rs 10,000, Rs 7,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively. Cash prizes of Rs 15,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively would be awarded to first three position holders at divisional level.

While, first three position holders of each category at provincial level competitions would get cash prizes of Rs 200,000, Rs 150,000 and Rs 50,000, respectively.

The Arts Council would award certificates to all participants of district level competitions.

Related Topics

Punjab Sahiwal Okara February March All From

Recent Stories

Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Meet ..

2 minutes ago

International Maritime Conference (Imc) Held In Ta ..

6 minutes ago

Thousands take part in first day of Dubai Week in ..

17 minutes ago

PTCL, Huawei launch Smart Cloud Campus Solution fo ..

29 minutes ago

Power tariff hike by Rs1.95 rejected, termed mini- ..

32 minutes ago

31,604 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.