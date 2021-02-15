Arts Council Sahiwal announces Punjab Talent Hunt competitions' schedule

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :-:Punjab Council of The Arts Sahiwal Division has announced the schedule for Punjab Talent Hunt competitions to be held at district, divisional and provincial levels for providing an opportunity to the youth to refine their talent in different fields.

Aspirants from 15 to 35 years of age can get themselves registered with the Sahiwal Arts Council by February 22 in seven different categories which include: musical instruments, poetry, story writing, painting, singing, handicrafts and short film-making, said director Sahiwal Division Dr Syed Riaz Hamdani here on Monday.

In order to ensure the participation of youth in the competitions, he said that cash prizes would be awarded to the first three position holders of each category at district and divisional levels.

According to the schedule, district level competitions would be held on February 24 in Pakpattan; on February 26 at MC Hall Okara and Okara Arts Council; and on March 1 at Sahiwal Medical College at 10:00 am.

The first position holders of each category of these competitions would contest in divisional competitions at Divisional Public school Sahiwal on March 6.

The grand finale at provincial level would be held at Open Air Theater from March 19 to 21, 2021.

Syed Riaz Hamdani said the first three position holders of each category at district level would be awarded cash prizes of Rs 10,000, Rs 7,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively. Cash prizes of Rs 15,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively would be awarded to first three position holders at divisional level.

While, first three position holders of each category at provincial level competitions would get cash prizes of Rs 200,000, Rs 150,000 and Rs 50,000, respectively.

The Arts Council would award certificates to all participants of district level competitions.