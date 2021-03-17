Arts Council, Sindh Health dept inaugurate COVID-19 Vaccination Center

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi and Sindh Health Department jointly inaugurated the COVID-19 Vaccination Center at the Arts Council Karachi on Wednesday.

"It was important to provide this facility of vaccination to our senior writers, poets are assets of this society, I am grateful to President ACP Ahmed Shah for his support and cooperation," said Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechoho.

Sindh Secretary Health, President ACP Muhammad Ahmad Shah, and Parliamentary Secretary Qasim Soomro were also present.

"Our vaccination centers have been set up everywhere. The more people that get vaccinated, the more we can prevent this epidemic. This is the only solution to prevent corona" Dr.

Azra added.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Azra said that the severity of the COVID-19 is low in our province. If the number of cases increases, the number of tests will also increase on a daily basis, she said.

She said that we were trying to have a moral responsibility in this society so that no one's rights are violated the one who is most at risk should be protected first.

Responding to a question, she said that it may be decided to impose lockdown in areas where the number of coronavirus patients is increasing rapidly.

On the occasion, President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah said that the establishment of COVID-19 vaccination Center is a present for writers, poets, actors, and members of Arts Council.