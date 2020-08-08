UrduPoint.com
Arts Council, Tea House Ready To Resume Literary, Cultural Activities After Suspension Of 5 Months

Sat 08th August 2020

Literary and Cultural activities resumed in city as Multan Arts Council and Tea House were being opened with standard operating procedures

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Literary and Cultural activities resumed in city as Multan Arts Council and Tea House were being opened with standard operating procedures.

The activities were suspended for last five months due to pandemic coronavirus. Following announcement by Federal government about gradual opening of different sectors, the administration of the both, Multan Arts Council and Tea House decided to initiate literary and cultural activities. Both buildings will be open for public from August 10.

General Secretary Multan Tea House Khalid Masood Khan talking to APP said that literary activities underwent suspension due to coronavirus.

The response of literary figures in online gathering was not good. He however added that the opening Tea House with proper SOPs would surely facilitate people. He urged literary persons to wear mask and use hand sanitisers. Similarly, Incharge Multan Arts Council Tahir Mahmood remarked that the ceremonies related to August 14 will commence from August 10 at Arts Council.

General Secretary Sukhanwar Forum Shakir Hussain Shakir told, the "Adbi Baithak" a regular feature of Arts Council will re-commence from August 13. He added that they would invite people in such numbers so that they could maintain physical distancing.

