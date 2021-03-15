UrduPoint.com
Arts Council To Award Honorary Lifetime Membership To Rahat Fateh Ali

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 09:34 PM

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi has announced to award honorary lifetime membership to the iconic musician, playback & qawwali singer Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and International music producer Salman Ahmed in a ceremony that will take place on March 16, at 5:00 p.m. at Karachi Arts Council

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi has announced to award honorary lifetime membership to the iconic musician, playback & qawwali singer Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and International music producer Salman Ahmed in a ceremony that will take place on March 16, at 5:00 p.m. at Karachi Arts Council.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is the nephew of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, son of Farrukh Fateh Ali Khan, and the grandson of the qawwal singer Fateh Ali Khan.

Rahat displayed an adoration for music from a very young age and was often found to be singing with his uncle and father, as young as three.

From an age of seven, he was already being trained by his uncle Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan in the art of singing Qawwali. So far, he has released more than 50 albums. His songs have set records in hundreds of films and dramas.

Rahat was awarded an honorary degree at the prestigious Oxford University.

In regard to his services, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is being given lifetime honorary membership by Karachi Arts Council.

Earlier, this honorary membership was given to Malika-e-Tarannum Noor Jahan, Ghazal & playback singer Mehdi Hassan, and the legend qawwal singer Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

