Arts Council To Honor Prominent Poetess Prof. Shahida Hassan On Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 07:43 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi's Literary Committee will honor the prominent poetess Professor Shahida Hassan at a ceremony on January 27 at 6 pm, at the Gul Rang Hall of ACP here.

The ceremony will be chaired by Professor Sahar Ansari while speakers include Anwar Shaoor, Sabir Zafar, Khalid Moin, Ajmal Siraj, Rehana Rohi, Khalida Azmi, Tauqeer Taqi and others are expected share their views in the event.

