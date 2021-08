(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :The Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP), Karachi would hold "Azadi Mushaira-2021" on the occasion of Independence Day of Pakistan, on August 12, at 7 pm in John Elia lawn at the Arts Council.

Prominent and well-known poets would present their poetry in the event, said a spokesperson of the ACP.