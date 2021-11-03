Arts Council to host cultural show on Nov 6

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 09:47 PM

Executive Director Punjab Council of Arts (PUCAR) Saman Rai Wednesday said that Arts Council Rawalpindi would host a cultural show on November 6

She said while chairing a meeting of culture officials of Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Saman said that culture was the source of unity in the country, and the Punjab government was striving to promote country's culture while a comprehensive plan has been devised for it.

She lauded the role of the Rawalpindi Arts Council in promoting Potohar culture.

Saman said due to its proximity to the Federal capital, PUCAR Rawalpindi provided a platform where the culture of the four provinces including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, would be presented.

On the occasion, artists performed folk songs of their respective areas at the auditorium of Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi.

More Stories From Pakistan

