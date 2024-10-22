Arts Council To Host Study Session On Poetry Book On Oct 24
Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2024 | 12:10 AM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Arts Council of Hyderabad (ACH) in its continued series of literary sessions will hold a study sitting on the book ‘ Hik Sham Khay likhyal Khat’ ( Letters wrote to evening) written by eminent poet Mustafa Nangraaj on 24th October (Thursday).
According to a prèss release, Study session will be held at Sindhi Learning Center of Sindhi Language Authority at 5 pm.
Eminent writers, intellectuals and poets will express their views on the book based on the poems.
