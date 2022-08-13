Arts Council to organize 'Arz-e-Pak' programme tomorrow

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi and Sindh Culture department are going to organize Arz-e-Pak programme on Sunday to mark the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan.

The celebrations would begin at 7p.m in ACP's Studio One.

The chief guest of the programme will be Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Flag hoisting, cake-cutting, and a grand musical performance with photography, video-graphy exhibition and face-painting will be part of the programme.

Awards will also be distributed at the end of the event.