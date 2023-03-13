Arts Council to organize series of programmes on Punjab Culture Day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :The Arts Council will arrange a variety of colourful programmes in connection with Punjab Culture Day on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Punjab Arts Council, Zahid Iqbal said that it would feature luddi, jhoomar and other folk dances besides erecting stalls of handicrafts.

He informed that the stalls of blue pottery, Multani Khusa, clay pots, camel skin and other cultural items would be set up.

Puppet show and folk music will also be part of the series of programmes wherein Commissioner Multan Division, Aamir Khattak will be the chief guest, he stated.

School and college students will perform in the event, the spokesperson concluded.