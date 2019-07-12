Arts Council to organize tribute reference of Naseem Kharal

The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, in association with Sindh Culture Department, would organize a reference to pay a tribute to legendary story writer Naseem Kharal on July 14 (Sunday) at 5:00 pm

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi , in association with Sindh Culture Department, would organize a reference to pay a tribute to legendary story writer Naseem Kharal on July 14 ( Sunday ) at 5:00 pm.

The tribute reference is being organized on account of 41st death anniversary of Naseem Kharal, said a statement on Friday.

The event would be held at AC auditorium of Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi. Renowned dramatist and story writer Noorul Huda Shah would be presiding over the ceremony.