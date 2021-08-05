UrduPoint.com

Arts Council To Provide COVID Vaccination Facility To Journalists

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :President Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi on Thursday said that members of press club and unions of journalists can get themselves vaccinated from the ACP's COVID-19 vaccination center.

He said COVID-19 vaccination of journalists was highly needed as they were the front line workers. The decision is taken in view of surge in number of Covid-19 cases in Karachi, said a spokesperson of the ACP.

Journalists may come to the Arts Council with their office card and get them vaccinated, Ahmed Shah said.

For further details, journalists can get in touch with the media manager of the Arts Council, Shahla Mahmood.

