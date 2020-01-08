UrduPoint.com
Arts Council To Support School Enrollment Of 4.2 Mln Children

Wed 08th January 2020

Arts Council to support school enrollment of 4.2 mln children

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi cognizant of its obligations towards the society will support enrollment of 4.2 million out-of-school children in Sindh, said its president Ahmed Shah here on Wednesday.

Talking to a delegation of Green Crescent Trust (GCT), a non-profit and non government organization working for the cause of child education, Shah said provision of education and quality life for children was a collective responsibility of the society.

The delegation led by GCT Chief Executive Officer, Zahid Saeed also included some students studying at trust run schools who on the occasion expressed their gratitude to the Arts Council of Pakistan for supporting the Children Carnival and Inter-School Competition held in December, to mark the Silver Jubilee of the GCT's foundation.

