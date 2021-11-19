Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Literary Committee (Fiction) unveiled the first legendary collection of Mutaraba Sheikh "Manaat" here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Literary Committee (Fiction) unveiled the first legendary collection of Mutaraba Sheikh "Manaat" here on Friday.

Chairman Literary Committee (Fiction) Akhlaq Ahmed presided over the event while the special guests were Tanveer Anjum and Zeb Azkar.

Among those who shared their views were Naghmana Sheikh, Rehman Nishat, and Mutaraba Sheikh.

While speaking on the occasion Akhlaq Ahmed said that he considered Mutaraba as a writer of the digital world but he was surprised to see and read Manaat.

Fiction writers are admirable, fiction writers are disappearing in this day and age, we are unable to understand this serious situation, in such a case, the arrival of "Manaat" is tantamount to enlightenment and hope is alive that the new believers are emerging power of the story.

Special Guest Tanveer Anjum while expressing his views said that he is very happy that Mutaraba Sheikh has a strong position in the world of literature.

Zeb Azkar said that Mutaraba is a serious fiction writer, her fiction is different from tradition and today the participation of such a large number of poets and writers in the event speaks volumes about her success.

Mutaraba Sheikh expressed her views that she is very much interested in reading. she never thought that she would write but the conditions of the city forced her to write.

When she saw a quarrel with university girls, she decided to pick up a pen, wrote stories and columns which were not published but she continued to write in the diary, regular participation in the World urdu Conference was an opportunity to learn a lot for her.

Poet Rehana Ehsan presented her poem "Tribute" on the personality and art of Mutaraba Sheikh.