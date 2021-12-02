Arts Council, Urdu Literary Association organize launch of "Chand Ki Chandni" poetry collection

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and urdu Literary Association jointly organized a ceremony to pay homage to poet Tahira Saleem Soz at Haseena Moin Hall in which her second poetry collection "Chand Ki Chandni" was launched earlier.

The event was presided by Prof. Sehar Ansari. Special guests included poet and writer Muslim Shamim, Dr. Alia Imam Bulbul-e-Pakistan, Guest of honor Dr. Nuzhat Abbasi, Qadir Bakhsh Soomro and Asjad Bukhari were present.

Prof. Sahar Ansari in his presidential address said that there is no contradiction between Tahira Saleem Soz's personality and poetry.

He said that the words of Tahira Saleem Soz are sincere and she saw life with open eyes.

Poets presented poetry on "Chand Ki Chandni". Dr. Irfan Shah, Rana Khalid Mehmood, Waqar Zaidi, Abrar Bakhtiar, Kaniz Fatima, Zeenat Kausar Lakhani, Naseem Nazish also expressed their views at the even.

Nasir Rizwan Advocate presented a gift of Sindhi Cap and Ajrak to the guests.

Later, a poetry recital was organized in the memory of poetess Tahira Saleem Soz which was presided by Zafar Muhammad Khan Zafar.