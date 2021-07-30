UrduPoint.com

Arts Councils Announces To Shut Down Cultural Activities Due To COVID-19 Situation

Faizan Hashmi 49 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 06:50 PM

Arts Councils announces to shut down cultural activities due to COVID-19 situation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi has decided to suspend all its cultural activities and academies including theater, dance, music and arts institute for an indefinite period due to the situation of Covid-19.

This was announced by President ACP Ahmed Shah in a statement on Friday.

He said that the Arts Council has always given priority to the health of the citizens. The re-opening of the council's academies is conditional on the Sindh government's decision to reopen schools.

It should be noted that the covid-19 vaccination process continues at the arts council's vaccination center was established with the mutual corporation of Sindh Health Department and a large number of citizens including the council's members & their families, artist community and journalists have been vaccinated.

