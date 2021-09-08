Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi (ACP) President Muhammad Ahmad Shah has announced that the Arts Council's Music and Theater Academy students will be given a two-month fee waiver for their outstanding performance

KARACHI(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th September, 2021) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi (ACP) President Muhammad Ahmad Shah has announced that the Arts Council's Music and Theater Academy students will be given a two-month fee waiver for their outstanding performance.

"We are moving towards what we thought of doing once, Our talented students have been recognized at the national level, for which I congratulate all the students and faculty members," Said Ahmed Shah, president of the Arts Council while addressing the academy students on Tuesday.

He further said that the performance of the students of our academy at Quaid-e-Azam's museum on the occasion of September 6 and August 14 has been appreciated nationally and as a token of appreciation I announce to waive off their fees for 2 months. Soon Arts Council will begin graduation programs and we hope soon the dream of converting this academy into a university will come true.

We are proud of our faculty and as well as our students.