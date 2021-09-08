UrduPoint.com

Arts Council's Music And Theater Academy Students Will Be Given A Two-month Fee Waiver For Their Outstanding Performance

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 01:19 PM

Arts Council's Music and Theater Academy students will be given a two-month fee waiver for their outstanding performance

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi (ACP) President Muhammad Ahmad Shah has announced that the Arts Council's Music and Theater Academy students will be given a two-month fee waiver for their outstanding performance

KARACHI(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th September, 2021) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi (ACP) President Muhammad Ahmad Shah has announced that the Arts Council's Music and Theater Academy students will be given a two-month fee waiver for their outstanding performance.

"We are moving towards what we thought of doing once, Our talented students have been recognized at the national level, for which I congratulate all the students and faculty members," Said Ahmed Shah, president of the Arts Council while addressing the academy students on Tuesday.

He further said that the performance of the students of our academy at Quaid-e-Azam's museum on the occasion of September 6 and August 14 has been appreciated nationally and as a token of appreciation I announce to waive off their fees for 2 months. Soon Arts Council will begin graduation programs and we hope soon the dream of converting this academy into a university will come true.

We are proud of our faculty and as well as our students.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Music August September All

Recent Stories

France Starts Trial of Suspects in 2015 Massive Te ..

France Starts Trial of Suspects in 2015 Massive Terrorist Attacks - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Akshay Kumar ' s mother dies

Akshay Kumar ' s mother dies

13 minutes ago
 Beijing Sees Afghan Temporary Government as Necess ..

Beijing Sees Afghan Temporary Government as Necessary Step to Put End to Anarchy

27 minutes ago
 EU Supports Agreement Reached by Venezuelan Gov't, ..

EU Supports Agreement Reached by Venezuelan Gov't, Opposition in Mexico - Borrel ..

27 minutes ago
 New leadership will ensure peace and development i ..

New leadership will ensure peace and development in Afghanistan: Hibatullah

35 minutes ago
 Japan Closely Monitoring Developments in Afghanist ..

Japan Closely Monitoring Developments in Afghanistan After Taliban Announced New ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.