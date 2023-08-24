Arts councils stressed to play role for promoting culture

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Arts Councils should play its role effectively for promotion of arts and culture of Punjab and the provincial government is ensuring artistes' well beings and welfare.

Executive Director Punjab Arts Council, Syed Bilal Haider said this in a meeting with staff at Multan Arts Council (MAC) on Thursday.

He said that Punjab government was taking concrete steps for furthering of culture besides strengthening the artistes' sense of welfare.

Director MAC Saleem Qaisar, Assistant Director Zahid Iqbal, Assistant Director Finance Aleem Shahzad and others were present on the occasion.

Syed Bilal Haider informed that the problems of staffers of the Arts Council would be resolved on priority basis.

Later, he inspected different sections including Sadiq Ali Shahzad Art Gallery, music class and master pieces of known calligrapher Rashid Ali Sial.

The Executive Director stated that the standard of the programs being presented at the MAC should be improved.

He also directed to focus on the development work of the Council.