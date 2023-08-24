Open Menu

Arts Councils Stressed To Play Role For Promoting Culture

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2023 | 05:47 PM

Arts councils stressed to play role for promoting culture

Arts Councils should play its role effectively for promotion of arts and culture of Punjab and the provincial government is ensuring artistes' well beings and welfare

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Arts Councils should play its role effectively for promotion of arts and culture of Punjab and the provincial government is ensuring artistes' well beings and welfare.

Executive Director Punjab Arts Council, Syed Bilal Haider said this in a meeting with staff at Multan Arts Council (MAC) on Thursday.

He said that Punjab government was taking concrete steps for furthering of culture besides strengthening the artistes' sense of welfare.

Director MAC Saleem Qaisar, Assistant Director Zahid Iqbal, Assistant Director Finance Aleem Shahzad and others were present on the occasion.

Syed Bilal Haider informed that the problems of staffers of the Arts Council would be resolved on priority basis.

Later, he inspected different sections including Sadiq Ali Shahzad Art Gallery, music class and master pieces of known calligrapher Rashid Ali Sial.

The Executive Director stated that the standard of the programs being presented at the MAC should be improved.

He also directed to focus on the development work of the Council.

Related Topics

Multan Music Government Of Punjab Punjab Rashid Government

Recent Stories

RPO reviews security arrangements for Bulleh Shah ..

RPO reviews security arrangements for Bulleh Shah urs

2 minutes ago
 Death toll rises to five in Peruvian forest fire

Death toll rises to five in Peruvian forest fire

2 minutes ago
 Two killed in fire in Indonesian capital

Two killed in fire in Indonesian capital

2 minutes ago
 Toddler electrocuted, mother suffered burns

Toddler electrocuted, mother suffered burns

2 minutes ago
 Monsoon tree plantation launched at Radio Station ..

Monsoon tree plantation launched at Radio Station Dera

2 minutes ago
 Training held for staffers of Swabi University on ..

Training held for staffers of Swabi University on RTI

7 minutes ago
'Plant for Pakistan' campaign kicks off at private ..

'Plant for Pakistan' campaign kicks off at private school

7 minutes ago
 MOC comments on China's import suspension on Japan ..

MOC comments on China's import suspension on Japanese aquatic products

7 minutes ago
 Saudi envoy calls on Jalil Abbas Jilani

Saudi envoy calls on Jalil Abbas Jilani

8 minutes ago
 China to improve museum docent services

China to improve museum docent services

8 minutes ago
 10 killed, 15 injured in Jharak road accident

10 killed, 15 injured in Jharak road accident

13 minutes ago
 DBFB release grants of Rs 39.2 million

DBFB release grants of Rs 39.2 million

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan