Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 hours ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 03:50 PM

Arts, culture cultivate social cohesion: Dr Arif Alvi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday said nothing was better than arts and culture which have ample potential to bring people together and strengthen social cohesion in society.

He said this while addressing the inaugural ceremony of "Lahore Biennale 02" held at Lahore Fort.

He said that it was important to encourage people to visit museums and other such places to connect themselves with history, arts and culture.

Appreciating the Biennale, he said such events strongly motivate people towards arts and culture.

"A lot of aspects of art and architecture needed to be explored", he maintained. "Pakistan is opening up, clouds of insecurity are no more there",observed President Alvi.

He noted that art works offer a welcome break from the humdrum of monotonous life and daily routine.

He appreciated that important restoration work was undertaken at historic Wazir Khan Mosque and Shahi Hammam which has gallivanted people towards these sites.

He added that Army Museum was also another worth visiting place in the city now.

The President thanked Sheikha Hoor Al Qasimi for her efforts for the Biennale and highlighting Lahore.

Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) Director General Kamran Lashari referring to Lahore Fort said, "We have gathered at one of the oldest and richest spots which combine different religions and cultures", adding that at one side there is a great Badshahi Mosque and on the other side a Sikh Gurdawara.

He said opening of Kartarpur was a great step in many respects.

UAE Minister for Culture Sheikha Hoor Al Qasimi, Lahore Biennale Foundation (LBF) Director Mohsin Hamid, (LBF) Chairman Usman Khalid,LBF Executive Director Qudsia Rahim and others also spoke on the occasion.

