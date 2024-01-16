ARTS foundation launches champion of Change women Caucus (Agency) cum Showcasing Event

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Advocacy, Research, Training and Services (ARTS) foundation- an indigenous civil society organization that launched a

champion of Change (CoCs) women Caucus (Agency) cum Showcasing Event on Tuesday.

ARTS Foundation is implementing a project “Women’s Voice and

Leadership-Pakistan under the agreement of Strengthening Participatory

Organization (SPO) funded by Oxfam, ARTS.

Sanam Habibullah Kabooro, gender-based activist and Chairperson of SAAR

The organization hosted a panel discussion on Women’s voice and Gender-Based

Violence.

Among the panelists was Marvi Awan representative of Women's Protection

cell, Nuzhat Shereen Member Human Rights Commission Sindh and Sanam

Chandio social activist.

Panellists shared their journey on how they felt a dire need to hand

for the rights of women around them. They shared important details

about legislation, and harassment laws and spread awareness about

gender-based violence in our society.

On this occasion, the audience also asked questions from penalists

about the cases of GBV and campaigns.

