Open Menu

ARTS Foundation Launches Champion Of Change Women Caucus (Agency) Cum Showcasing Event

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2024 | 07:00 PM

ARTS foundation launches champion of Change women Caucus (Agency) cum Showcasing Event

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Advocacy, Research, Training and Services (ARTS) foundation- an indigenous civil society organization that launched a

champion of Change (CoCs) women Caucus (Agency) cum Showcasing Event on Tuesday.

ARTS Foundation is implementing a project “Women’s Voice and

Leadership-Pakistan under the agreement of Strengthening Participatory

Organization (SPO) funded by Oxfam, ARTS.

Sanam Habibullah Kabooro, gender-based activist and Chairperson of SAAR

The organization hosted a panel discussion on Women’s voice and Gender-Based

Violence.

Among the panelists was Marvi Awan representative of Women's Protection

cell, Nuzhat Shereen Member Human Rights Commission Sindh and Sanam

Chandio social activist.

Panellists shared their journey on how they felt a dire need to hand

for the rights of women around them. They shared important details

about legislation, and harassment laws and spread awareness about

gender-based violence in our society.

On this occasion, the audience also asked questions from penalists

about the cases of GBV and campaigns.

APP/nsm

Related Topics

Sindh Civil Society Women Event From Agreement

Recent Stories

Will realme Note series give a tough competition t ..

Will realme Note series give a tough competition to Redmi Note series?

1 hour ago
 realme Unveils the Midrange Quality Groundbreaker ..

Realme Unveils the Midrange Quality Groundbreaker realme C67 for PKR 52,999/-

1 hour ago
 Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan ge ..

Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan general elections

3 hours ago
 AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related ..

AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related to May 9 riots

4 hours ago
 LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national cha ..

LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national championship

5 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national ..

Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national revival

6 hours ago
PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points

PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points

6 hours ago
 Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I aga ..

Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand

7 hours ago
 Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for ..

Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem

7 hours ago
 Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 ..

Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit

8 hours ago
 Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight

Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight

8 hours ago
 Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against N ..

Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan