ARTS Foundation Launches Champion Of Change Women Caucus (Agency) Cum Showcasing Event
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Advocacy, Research, Training and Services (ARTS) foundation- an indigenous civil society organization that launched a
champion of Change (CoCs) women Caucus (Agency) cum Showcasing Event on Tuesday.
ARTS Foundation is implementing a project “Women’s Voice and
Leadership-Pakistan under the agreement of Strengthening Participatory
Organization (SPO) funded by Oxfam, ARTS.
Sanam Habibullah Kabooro, gender-based activist and Chairperson of SAAR
The organization hosted a panel discussion on Women’s voice and Gender-Based
Violence.
Among the panelists was Marvi Awan representative of Women's Protection
cell, Nuzhat Shereen Member Human Rights Commission Sindh and Sanam
Chandio social activist.
Panellists shared their journey on how they felt a dire need to hand
for the rights of women around them. They shared important details
about legislation, and harassment laws and spread awareness about
gender-based violence in our society.
On this occasion, the audience also asked questions from penalists
about the cases of GBV and campaigns.
