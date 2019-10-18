UrduPoint.com
Arts Workshop On Nov 09 In Faisalabad

A training workshop for fine arts teachers and tutors will be held here at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium on November 09

Director Arts Council Sofia Badar said here Friday that the workshop will be organized in collaboration with district education authority.

She said that the registration process has been started and interested candidates could register till November 05.

She said that aim of this workshop was to support, inspire and equip our teachers to play their active role in promotion of fine arts and develop creative abilities of students through cultural activities.

