Artwork Of Four Pakistani Artists Showcased During Paris Art Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 06:52 PM

Artwork of four Pakistani artists showcased during Paris Art week

The paintings of four renowned Pakistani artists were showcased on Saturday during the Paris Art week in the Bienvenu Art Fair being held in Paris from October 12 to 16

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :The paintings of four renowned Pakistani artists were showcased on Saturday during the Paris Art week in the Bienvenu Art Fair being held in Paris from October 12 to 16.

The creative art work of Pakistan artists Noor Ali Chagani, Farazeh Syed, Aamir Habib, Imrana Tanveer included paintings, installations, 3D artworks was appreciated by a huge number of visitors of the fair, said a press release received here.

Deputy Head of the Mission of Pakistan to France Muhammad Amjad Aziz Qazi visited the Art Fair today and appreciated creative and original artwork of Pakistani artists.

He met with Laure Parise, Co-founder of Antidote, an online e-commerce art and design platform based in Dubai and thanked her for helping the Pakistani artists in exhibiting their artwork in one of the most prestigious art fairs of the world.

He said that the work of Pakistani artists would introduce Pakistan's rich socio-political, historical and diverse fine art heritage to the western audience which would help in improving the soft image of the country.

The envoy also met with officials of Cite Internationale des Arts and discussed with them ways and means to showcase the artwork of Pakistani artists in France on regular basis.

Organized by Cit internationale des arts and held annually, Bienvenu art fair brings together amateurs, collectors, artists from the entire world to showcase their work and interact with fellow artists, gallery owners and the public.

