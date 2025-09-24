Open Menu

Artwork Plays Vital Role In Spreading Peace: Dean

Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Artwork plays vital role in spreading peace: dean

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Dean Faculty of Arts & Humanities University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Shazia Ramzan has said that artwork plays a vital role in spreading peace and harmony in the society and helps root out social taboos by compelling the people to think out-of-the box.

Inaugurating two-day workshop on “Graphic Designing” organized by Arts and Design Department, she said that artists observe the world minutely and present it in an attractive way among the masses.

She emphasized that youth equipped with creativity and constructive thinking can play a pivotal role in handling social challenges.

She said that intolerance and hopelessness give rise to disorder in society while art and literature can serve as powerful tools to spread awareness and fostering a healthy and peaceful environment.

She said that our department continued to manage arranging such kind of workshops and training sessions for students to polish their talents and make them valuable contributors to society.

Resource persons Muhammad Saqib Rao, Shahzaib Raza and Rubbia Qadri also spoke.

Recent Stories

Putting state before the politics is the need of t ..

Putting state before the politics is the need of the hour. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infr ..

Sharjah Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infrastructure

7 minutes ago
 UAE’s firm GSU acquires 51% of Uzbekistan solar ..

UAE’s firm GSU acquires 51% of Uzbekistan solar developer Yashil Energiya

37 minutes ago
 FIFA to hold historic women’s friendly series in ..

FIFA to hold historic women’s friendly series in UAE

52 minutes ago
 Peace Education Conference held in Islamabad

Peace Education Conference held in Islamabad

57 minutes ago
 UHS reviews curricula of Level-IV MD, MS programme ..

UHS reviews curricula of Level-IV MD, MS programmes

2 hours ago
Dubai Chambers explores boosting economic cooperat ..

Dubai Chambers explores boosting economic cooperation with Australia

2 hours ago
 Arabian Travel Market to launch dedicated Travel T ..

Arabian Travel Market to launch dedicated Travel Tech show at 2026 edition

2 hours ago
 G7 Foreign Ministers discuss global security, pres ..

G7 Foreign Ministers discuss global security, pressing international issues

2 hours ago
 TRENDS takes part in UAE-China 2nd Think Tank Foru ..

TRENDS takes part in UAE-China 2nd Think Tank Forum

2 hours ago
 Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews goals to r ..

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews goals to reduce carbon emissions

2 hours ago
 World’s largest and greenest vehicle carrier mak ..

World’s largest and greenest vehicle carrier makes first call at Jebel Ali

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan