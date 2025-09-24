Artwork Plays Vital Role In Spreading Peace: Dean
Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2025 | 05:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Dean Faculty of Arts & Humanities University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Shazia Ramzan has said that artwork plays a vital role in spreading peace and harmony in the society and helps root out social taboos by compelling the people to think out-of-the box.
Inaugurating two-day workshop on “Graphic Designing” organized by Arts and Design Department, she said that artists observe the world minutely and present it in an attractive way among the masses.
She emphasized that youth equipped with creativity and constructive thinking can play a pivotal role in handling social challenges.
She said that intolerance and hopelessness give rise to disorder in society while art and literature can serve as powerful tools to spread awareness and fostering a healthy and peaceful environment.
She said that our department continued to manage arranging such kind of workshops and training sessions for students to polish their talents and make them valuable contributors to society.
Resource persons Muhammad Saqib Rao, Shahzaib Raza and Rubbia Qadri also spoke.
