ARU Facilitates Repatriation Of 190 M Pounds Through Settlement

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 11:48 PM

The United Kingdom's National Crime Agency (NCA) has agreed an out of court settlement in a pending investigation with a Pakistani family that owned a large property developments in Pakistan and elsewhere

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ):The United Kingdom's National Crime Agency (NCA) has agreed an out of court settlement in a pending investigation with a Pakistani family that owned a large property developments in Pakistan and elsewhere.

The 190 million (approximately $250 million US dollars) settlement is the result of an investigation by the NCA into Malik Riaz Hussain, a Pakistani national, whose business is one of the biggest private sector employers in Pakistan.

"The NCA also agreed for immediate repatriation of funds to the State of Pakistan. The settlement is a civil matter and does not represent a finding of guilt," a press release issued by the office of Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Accountability on Tuesday said.

It said the repatriation of funds was a result of an out of court settlement in a civil matter and was a success story of close cooperation between the United Kingdom and Pakistan's multiple law enforcement agencies and efforts made since last year's Justice and Accountability Partnership created between the two countries.

According to the press release, in August 2019, eight account freezing orders were secured at Westminster Magistrates' Court in connection with the funds totalling around 120 million. Those followed an earlier freezing order in December 2018 linked to the same investigation for 20 million. All of the account freezing orders related to money held in UK bank accounts. The proceedings were against the funds themselves, not against any named individual.

The settlement also included a UK property located at 1 Hyde Park Place in central London which was previously owned by the son of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, namely Hassan Nawaz and was sold to the family in March 2016.

As per agreement between the parties, further details of the settlement were confidential.

The Assets Recovery Unit (ARU) was constituted in September 2018 following the recommendation by the Task Force on Recovery of Unlawfully Acquired Assets Abroad, which was formed in August 2018.

