ARU Nabs Key Ghori Gang Member In Major Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2025 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The Anti-Robbery Unit (ARU) of Islamabad Capital Police carried out a major operation on Wednesday, arresting a key member of the notorious inter-provincial Ghori gang, involved in multiple robberies targeting citizens withdrawing cash from money changers.

An official told APP that the arrested criminal has been identified as Muhammad Idrees. Authorities recovered local and foreign Currency along with weapons and ammunition used in the robberies from his possession.

He stated that cases against the suspect had already been registered at the Industrial Area and Sangjani police stations.

During the initial investigation, the accused confessed to committing multiple robberies in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Jhelum.

DIG Tariq commended the police team for their efforts, emphasizing that all legal requirements would be fulfilled to ensure the criminal receives due punishment. He further stated that large-scale operations against organized and active criminal gangs are being conducted to ensure the safety of citizens.

