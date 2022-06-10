UrduPoint.com

ARY Illegally Awarded PSL Broadcast Rights By PTI: Marriyum

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2022 | 03:00 PM

ARY illegally awarded PSL broadcast rights by PTI: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister of Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said that Pakistan Television (PTV) had awarded Pakistan Super League (PSL) broadcast rights to a private news channel ARY illegally during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regime.

Responding to the statement of former Information Minister Chaudhary Fawad Hussain, she wrote on twitter, "result of original bid was that ARY came 2nd. ptv illegally negotiated with ARY, asked ( ARY management) to improve bid and when that (method also) failed, marking criteria was changed to ensure the ARY won (the bid).

The contract, signed by ARY with the PTV for the purpose, was different from the bid, she said, adding "This was a fraud, pure and simple."She asked Fawad not to get worried and stay tuned for further development in the matter.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Information Minister Twitter Pakistan Super League Maryam Aurangzeb From PTV

Recent Stories

PM announces to provide solar panels to domestic c ..

PM announces to provide solar panels to domestic consumers

28 minutes ago
 WB expresses desire to work with Pakistan on women ..

WB expresses desire to work with Pakistan on women empowerment

1 hour ago
 Imam-ul-Haq talks about batting, passion and strat ..

Imam-ul-Haq talks about batting, passion and strategy

2 hours ago
 Azadi March: ATC issues non-bailable arrest warran ..

Azadi March: ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants of Yasmin Rashid, Shafqat M ..

3 hours ago
 Govt will present budget for next fiscal year 2022 ..

Govt will present budget for next fiscal year 2022-23 today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.