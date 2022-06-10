ARY illegally awarded PSL broadcast rights by PTI: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister of Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said that Pakistan Television (PTV) had awarded Pakistan Super League (PSL) broadcast rights to a private news channel ARY illegally during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regime.

Responding to the statement of former Information Minister Chaudhary Fawad Hussain, she wrote on twitter, "result of original bid was that ARY came 2nd. ptv illegally negotiated with ARY, asked ( ARY management) to improve bid and when that (method also) failed, marking criteria was changed to ensure the ARY won (the bid).

The contract, signed by ARY with the PTV for the purpose, was different from the bid, she said, adding "This was a fraud, pure and simple."She asked Fawad not to get worried and stay tuned for further development in the matter.