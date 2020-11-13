ARY Laguna â€“ Ground Breaking Ceremony

Karachi witnessed a monumental event today, as the ARY Group launched the much awaited ARY Laguna â€“ a premium real estate project located in DHA City Karachi, at the projectâ€™s ground breaking ceremony hosted by Waseem Badami

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th November, 2020) Karachi witnessed a monumental event today, as the ARY Group launched the much awaited ARY Laguna – a premium real estate project located in DHA City Karachi, at the project’s ground breaking ceremony hosted by Waseem Badami. The event was attended by various celebrities and personalities, as well as the honorable Chief Guest – Corps Commander Lieutenant General Humayun Aziz and Administrator DHA Brigadier Rai Asim Mustafa. Also present at the event were Mr. Salman Iqbal – CEO ARY Group and Chairman ARY Laguna, Haji Muhammad Iqbal - Chairman ARY Digital Network, Haji Jan Muhammad - Chairman ARY Group. Speaking at the event, Mr. Salman Iqbal – Chairman ARY Laguna said ‘We are proud to be part for such a massive and exciting project in collaboration with DHA Karachi. The project will be a benchmark in Pakistan which will introduce a 22 acre man-made crystal clear beach for the first time in the country, for which sand is being exclusively imported, employing state of the art technology and real state practices of international standards. This is the first mega project of South East Asia and our mission is to make this the new downtown of Karachi’. ARY Laguna will feature the latest amenities reminiscent of the highest level of luxurious living seen in modern cities across the globe.

A contemporary living community, designed with luxury and comfort in mind, including shopping malls as well as health and fitness centers. In order to encourage foreign investment 21 offices have been established across the globe.

The event was also the stage for the announcement of the Platinum Agents, who were awardedCertificates of Appointment, the list includes:

Realty Solutions

- The Estate Arts

- AlRehman AlRahim

- Investors Home Real Estate

- Mark Associates

- Aeon & Trisl

- H&S Real Estate

- ZG Developers (Pvt.) Ltd.

- Real Home Real Estate

- Al-Karim Capital Estate

- Savera Enterprises

- Alpha Marketing

ARY Laguna will be Pakistan’s first man-made beach side community, boasting an international standard of living. The project initiative was appreciated and endorsed by Corps Commander Humayun Aziz, as the first of its kind in Pakistan. ARY Laguna is located approximately 28 minutes from DHA City Phase-9, near the Malir Expressway which is currently under development.