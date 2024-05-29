Arya Hospital Chief calls on CM Bugti

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Head of Arya Hospital Quetta, Dr Sohail on Wednesday in a called on meeting briefed the Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti about the medical services provided by the hospital, which was established according to international standards.

The provincial government of Balochistan was keen to provide quality healthcare facilities through public-private partnerships, similar to the model in Sindh, so that people in Balochistan can also access quality medical facilities at the local level. The Chief Minister expressed his desire to visit Arya Hospital soon.

He noted that there is a lack of quality private hospitals in Balochistan, due to which most people travel to Karachi and other cities for medical treatment.

The Chief Minister praised Dr. Sohail Ahmed's services, saying that his decision to return to Quetta, Pakistan, from United States, and serving his province and people, is commendable.

On this occasion, Dr Sohail Ahmed thanked the Chief Minister for his appreciation and said that the provincial government's determination to improve the health sector in Balochistan is commendable.

