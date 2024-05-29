Open Menu

Arya Hospital Chief Calls On CM Bugti

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2024 | 09:25 PM

Arya Hospital Chief calls on CM Bugti

Head of Arya Hospital Quetta, Dr Sohail on Wednesday in a called on meeting briefed the Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti about the medical services provided by the hospital, which was established according to international standards

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Head of Arya Hospital Quetta, Dr Sohail on Wednesday in a called on meeting briefed the Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti about the medical services provided by the hospital, which was established according to international standards.

The provincial government of Balochistan was keen to provide quality healthcare facilities through public-private partnerships, similar to the model in Sindh, so that people in Balochistan can also access quality medical facilities at the local level. The Chief Minister expressed his desire to visit Arya Hospital soon.

He noted that there is a lack of quality private hospitals in Balochistan, due to which most people travel to Karachi and other cities for medical treatment.

The Chief Minister praised Dr. Sohail Ahmed's services, saying that his decision to return to Quetta, Pakistan, from United States, and serving his province and people, is commendable.

On this occasion, Dr Sohail Ahmed thanked the Chief Minister for his appreciation and said that the provincial government's determination to improve the health sector in Balochistan is commendable.

APP/ask

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Visit United States Sohail Ahmed From Government

Recent Stories

PML-N discusses upcoming fiscal budget to ensure p ..

PML-N discusses upcoming fiscal budget to ensure public relief

7 minutes ago
 Rich nations met $100 bn climate finance goal two ..

Rich nations met $100 bn climate finance goal two years late: OECD

8 minutes ago
 One outlaw killed in Chichawatani police encounter

One outlaw killed in Chichawatani police encounter

10 minutes ago
 LESCO's 30 feeders currently face power supply iss ..

LESCO's 30 feeders currently face power supply issues

14 minutes ago
 Manto's original plays to be staged at NAPA

Manto's original plays to be staged at NAPA

14 minutes ago
 Governor praise sacrifices of tribal people for co ..

Governor praise sacrifices of tribal people for country, assure cooperation to r ..

14 minutes ago
Punjab Police arrest murderer of transgender

Punjab Police arrest murderer of transgender

14 minutes ago
 ECP declares Ali Qasim Gillani as winner in NA-148

ECP declares Ali Qasim Gillani as winner in NA-148

21 minutes ago
 ICT admin intensifies action against alms-seekers; ..

ICT admin intensifies action against alms-seekers; arrests 11

7 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 rescues cow

Rescue 1122 rescues cow

21 minutes ago
 Appreciation certificates, cash prizes conferred u ..

Appreciation certificates, cash prizes conferred upon police officials exhibitin ..

21 minutes ago
 BISP disburses Rs 633.979 mln to 60,379 deserving ..

BISP disburses Rs 633.979 mln to 60,379 deserving beneficiaries in Sindh

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan