Arya Mohallah Area Searched, 209 Suspects Held

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2022 | 12:21 AM

The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari Tuesday launched a search operation in Arya Mohallah and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Waris Khan police station, said a police spokesman

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police along with officials of Waris Khan police conducted search operations in and around Arya Mohallah.

A total of 148 houses were searched and collected date of 48 tenants and 209 suspects were questioned during the operation.

According to spokesman, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.

