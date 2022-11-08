As a global community, we are poised on the threshold of a new green deal, or a trajectory to a 3 degree world, where returning to the earth we know today will be impossible: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said, "as a global community, we are poised on the threshold of a new green deal, or a trajectory to a 3 degree world, where returning to the earth we know today will be impossible." "Some countries like Pakistan, will be more exposed, more deeply vulnerable than others living in cooler longitudes." He said millions of people in Pakistan were going into winter without the shelter or livelihood that was their fundamental right. "Women and children are still looking to us to protect their basic needs, while entire villages are seeking to secure a precarious future, with all of such recovery hinging on a flow of resources that we are unable to guarantee." "Huge lakes of stagnant water have transformed the landscape of the south, where crops would have fed millions, and livestock would have saved families from destitution. We are picking up the pieces as we speak, but hundreds of bridges still lie broken, like the 8000 plus kilometres of metalled roads ripped out like toothpicks from the fury of the raging torrents, triggered by the record-breaking floods from the monsoon on steroids." He expressed gratitude to the United Nations agencies, World Health Organization, and other development partners in supporting through the unprecedented challenge.

