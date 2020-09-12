UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

As Afghan Peace Talks Begin, Pakistan Cautions Against Spoilers, Repeating Past Mistakes

Umer Jamshaid 9 seconds ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 02:35 PM

As Afghan peace talks begin, Pakistan cautions against spoilers, repeating past mistakes

As the historic Afghan peace talks begin Saturday in Doha to end decades-old war, Pakistan warned the international community against the role of spoilers poised to impair the hard-earned process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :As the historic Afghan peace talks begin Saturday in Doha to end decades-old war, Pakistan warned the international community against the role of spoilers poised to impair the hard-earned process.

Addressing the opening session of Afghan peace talks through video link, the foreign minister termed the commencement of peace talks a global recognition of Pakistan's stance of no-military solution to Afghan dispute rather a political solution being only a way forward.

Prime Minister's Special Envoy on Afghanistan Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq is representing Pakistan at the ceremony while the foreign minister participated virtually at the special invitation of Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

Among others, the key speakers at the event included Abdullah Abdullah, chairperson of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation, Taliban deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The foreign minister said that the forthcoming negotiations were for the Afghans to decide about their future.

"The Afghans alone must be the masters of their destiny without outside influence or interference. The spoilers from within and from without will pose formidable challenges. Constant vigilance will be required to guard against their machinations," Qureshi said.

He hoped that all the sides would fulfill their commitments and remain committed to achieve a positive outcome.

The foreign minister said the Intra-Afghan Negotiations were a milestone towards establishment of peace in Afghanistan. The Afghan leadership must seize the historic opportunity to pave way for a durable peace through the negotiations.

He reiterated that considering it a collective responsibility, Pakistan always played re-conciliatory role in Afghan peace process and would keep it up.

He said besides Afghanistan, Pakistan was the country that had suffered the most due to Afghan conflict bearing attacks, deaths and displacement of citizens besides huge economic loss.

While calling for the fullest role of international community to take the matter to its logical end, the foreign minister also advised not to repeat the mistakes made in the past, to achieve the dream of peaceful Afghanistan.

He urged the international community to continue supporting Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process while respecting the consensus to emerge from the Intra-Afghan Negotiations.

Later, on Twitter, the foreign minister termed it a "historic day for Afghan peace process."He said Pakistan had long maintained that peace, not war, was the answer.

"We are proud to champion a partnership for peace and move forward with faith and resolve that will not be deterred. Pakistan will continue to be a force for a stable and prosperous region," he remarked.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan Twitter Doha Event All From Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Advisory for farmers regarding mixed crops

7 seconds ago

No flops, but little sizzle on Venice film festiva ..

8 seconds ago

Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat challenges Amir Khan for ..

11 seconds ago

GCUF Community College invites applications for ad ..

14 seconds ago

Abdullah Thanks Taliban for Agreeing to Talk to Ka ..

17 minutes ago

Brewing gas crisis resulting in sleepless nights f ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.