As An Austerity Measure, Over 4 In 5 (86%) Pakistanis Opine That It Is Important For Government Residence Provided To Public Servants To Not Exceed An Area Of 1 Kanal

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 04:10 PM

As an austerity measure, over 4 in 5 (86%) Pakistanis opine that it is important for government residence provided to public servants to not exceed an area of 1 kanal

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, as an austerity measure, over 4 in 5 (86%) Pakistanis opine that it is important for government residence provided to public servants to not exceed an area of 1 kanal

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 02nd Sep, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, as an austerity measure, over 4 in 5 (86%) Pakistanis opine that it is important for government residence provided to public servants to not exceed an area of 1 kanal.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “In your opinion, what measure will be necessary if people responsible for political and administrative leadership are willing to adopt austerity? I will read out a few measures to you, please tell for each if it is necessary, not necessary or inappropriate as an austerity measure [Officially provided residence should not exceed an area of 1 kanal]?” In response, 86% believed that this is a necessary step for austerity whereas 7% Pakistanis felt that it is not a necessary.

4% Pakistanis thought that it is inappropriate while another 3% said they did not know/did not wish to respond.

More Stories From Pakistan

